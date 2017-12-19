House passes massive tax package; Senate to vote next — REP. COFFMAN VOTES ‘YES’ — Colorado delegation comments

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., center, arrives for a meeting of House Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Republicans are ready to ram a $1.5 trillion tax package through Congress, giving President Donald Trump the legislative win he desperately wants. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, steward of the GOP tax bill, smiles he as he arrives for a closed-door meeting as the Republican majority in Congress prepares to vote on the biggest reshaping of the U.S. tax code in three decades, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., left, and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., leave a closed-door Republican Conference meeting as Congress prepares to vote on the biggest reshaping of the U.S. tax code in three decades, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., walks to the House floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Republicans are ready to ram a $1.5 trillion tax package through Congress, giving President Donald Trump the legislative win he desperately wants. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON | Gleeful Republicans on Tuesday muscled the most sweeping rewrite of the nation’s tax laws in more than three decades through the House. House Speaker Paul Ryan dismissed criticism of the widely unpopular package and insisted “results are what’s going to make this popular.”

The vote, largely along party lines, was 227-203 and capped a GOP sprint to deliver a major legislative accomplishment to President Donald Trump after a year of congressional stumbles and non-starters.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the Senate would vote Tuesday evening, sending the legislation to Trump for his signature.

Colorado Delegation Votes IN PROCESS: Sen. Michael Bennet, Democrat IN PROCESS: Sen. Cory Gardner, Republican NO: U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette 1st CD, Democrat NO: U.S. Rep. Jared Polis 2nd CD, Democrat YES: U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, 3rd CD, Republican YES: U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, 4th CD, Republican YES: U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, 5th CD, Republican YES: U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman, 6th CD, Republican NO: U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, 7th CD, Democrat

Congressman Mike Coffman: “After careful review and consideration of H.R. 1, the ‘Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,’ and how it will positively impact (Colorado) District 6 residents, I will be a YES vote — while distractors will spell every myth and scare tactic under the sun, at the end of the day, this bill will help working and middle class families by doubling both the child tax credit and the standard dedution. This pro-growth and pro-family bill will put more money into the pockets of hard working Coloradans.” Congressman Ed Perlmutter:“ This is nowhere close to real tax reform that Colorado families and businesses have been seeking. It doesn’t simplify the tax code or make it more conducive for economic growth. In many ways, it adds more loopholes and rigs the system even more against hardworking families. Since Republicans took control of the legislative and executive branch in January, I believe they have missed many opportunities to help hardworking families and grow the economy. This is just one more missed opportunity that will have consequences for years to come.”

BREAKING: @HouseGOP passes the #GOPTaxScam with zero Democratic support. The Senate votes next on massive giveaway to corporations and the ultra-rich at the expense of the middle class. We must continue raising our voices in opposition. — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) December 19, 2017 BREAKING: Republicans in the House of Representatives passed a tax scheme that grows the national debt by over $1.5 trillion. It gives handouts to corporations & special interests while plunging our nation deeper in debt & hitting many middle class families w/ tax hikes. — Rep. Jared Polis (@RepJaredPolis) December 19, 2017 Congress listened to the American people and simplified our complicated tax code. This is a historic day for our country. Moving forward we can expect bigger paychecks and filing taxes will be as easy as sending a postcard. pic.twitter.com/PUHdgZbCBg — Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) December 19, 2017 I’m voting NO on the #GOPTaxBill because it will raise taxes on 86 million hardworking families, increase health care costs by repealing the individual mandate, and increases the deficit by at least $1.5 trillion. This is a bad deal for families in CO & across the country. pic.twitter.com/mVRpt9s91k — Rep. Ed Perlmutter (@RepPerlmutter) December 19, 2017 I voted today for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act because it makes the tax code simpler and fairer for American families, it encourages companies to keep jobs in America through a more equitable business tax rate, and it offers lower taxes for Americans. pic.twitter.com/PklR0zTx5o — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) December 19, 2017

The massive $1.5 trillion package would touch every American taxpayer and every corner of the U.S. economy, providing steep tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy, and more modest tax cuts for middle- and low-income families. It would push the national debt ever higher.

The standard deduction used by most families would be nearly doubled, to $24,000 for a married couple, while those who itemize would lose some deductions.

“We’re delivering a tax code that provides more jobs, fairer taxes and bigger paychecks to Americans across the country,” said Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, Republican chairman of the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee. “Our local job creators will see the lowest rates in modern history so they can invest more in their workers and in their future.”

Democrats called the bill a giveaway to corporations and the wealthy, providing little if any tax help to the less-than-well-to-do and no likelihood that business owners will use their gains to hire more workers or raise wages.

And the Republicans’ contention that the bill will make taxes so simple that millions can file “on a postcard” — an idea repeated often by the president — was simply mocked.

“What happened to the postcard? We’re going to have to carry around a billboard for tax simplification,” declared Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts, the top Democrat on the Ways and Means Committee.

Tax cuts for corporations would be permanent while the cuts for individuals would expire in 2026 in order to comply with Senate budget rules. The tax cuts would take effect in January. Workers would start to see changes in the amount of taxes withheld from their paychecks in February.

During debate, decorum on the House floor was fleeting as two New Yorkers — a Democrat and a Republican — voiced their opinions on the bill. Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., yelled, “Hell no” in opposition to the bill. Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., replied, “Hell yes!” The proceedings were interrupted several times by protesters shouting from the gallery.

The bill is unpopular among the public, and Democrats plan to campaign against it in next year’s congressional elections. Senate Democrats posted poll numbers on the bill on a video screen at their Tuesday luncheon.

“This bill will come back to haunt them, as Frankenstein did,” said House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.

Not so, said Ryan, who has worked for years on tax overhaul.

“When we get this done, when people see their withholding improving, when they see jobs occurring, when they see bigger paychecks, a fairer tax system, a simpler tax code, that’s what’s going to produce the results,” said Ryan, R-Wis.

The bill would slash the corporate income tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. The top tax rate for individuals would be lowered from 39.6 percent to 37 percent.

It scales back a popular deduction for state and local taxes, repeals a key tenet of Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act and allows drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Despite GOP talk of spending discipline, it is projected to add $1.46 trillion to the nation’s debt over a decade. GOP lawmakers say they expect a future Congress to continue the tax cuts so they won’t expire. If achieved, that would drive up deficits even further.

Republicans acknowledged they still have to convince many Americans of the benefits of their bill. Many voters in surveys see the legislation as a boost to the wealthy, such as Trump and his family, and only a minor gain for the middle class.

“I don’t think we’ve done a good job messaging,” said Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore. “I don’t think we’ve gotten out there with specifics, and the final bill has only come together in the last week or so. Now, you’re able to look at the final product.”

The $1,000-per-child tax credit doubles to $2,000, with up to $1,400 available in IRS refunds for families who owe little or no taxes. Parents would have to provide children’s Social Security numbers to receive the child credit, a measure intended to deny the credit to people who are in the U.S. illegally.

The legislation also repeals an important part of the health care law — the requirement that all Americans carry health insurance or face a penalty — as the GOP looks to unravel a law it failed to repeal and replace this past summer.

The bill would initially provide tax cuts for Americans of all incomes. But if the tax cuts for individuals expire, most Americans — those making less than $75,000 — would see tax increases in 2027, according to congressional estimates.

Disgruntled Republican lawmakers from high-tax New York, New Jersey and California receded into the background as the tax train rolled. They oppose the new $10,000 cap on the deduction that millions use in connection with state and local income, property and sales taxes. The cap remains in the final bill.

The deduction is especially vital to residents of high-tax states.

Several defectors reaffirmed their “No” votes for the final bill on Tuesday. Rep. Peter King conveyed what people in his Long Island, New York, district were telling him about the tax bill: “Nothing good, especially from Republicans. … It’s certainly unpopular in my district,” he said.

