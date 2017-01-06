FRIDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP TO BE SHOWN HACKING EVIDENCE

The president-elect has questioned intelligence assessments about Russian involvement in election hacking for weeks — but now the nation’s top intelligence officials are making their case directly to him.

2. LIVE-STREAMED ATTACK LEADS TO HATE CRIME CHARGES

Four black people accused in the brutal beating of a mentally disabled white man that was streamed on Facebook Live are scheduled to make their first court appearances.

3. MOSCOW SCALES BACK IN SYRIA AFTER BLOODY ALEPPO FALL

Russia says it is withdrawing its aircraft carrier and some other warships from the waters off Syria as the first step in drawing down forces in the war-torn Mideast country.

4. WHERE NASTY WEATHER IS ON ITS WAY

Snow, sleet and freezing rain are forecast for the U.S. Southeast, with many people hastening to stock up on eggs, bread, milk and other staples.

5. FINAL JOBS REPORT FOR OBAMA PRESIDENCY EXPECTED TO BE SOLID

The U.S. has gained 15.4 million jobs over 74 consecutive months — the longest streak of job gains on record — and December is sure to extend the streak.

6. FRICTION SURFACES ANEW OVER WARTIME SEX SLAVES

Japan is recalling its ambassador to South Korea in response to the placing of a “comfort-woman” statue in front of its consulate in the Korean city of Busan.

7. WHY TRUMP’S FEELING HEAT SOUTH OF THE BORDER

Cancellation of a $1.6 billion Ford plant stuns workers in a north-central Mexican town, with many blaming the U.S. president-elect — though the company says the decision was based on supply and demand.

8. WHICH ICONIC SPECIES FACES THREAT OF EXTINCTION

The seahorse, a victim of illegal fishing, may be spiraling toward annihilation after surviving beneath the waves for some 40 million years.

9. IN HOLLYWOOD, AN INTIMATE MEMORIAL

Friends and family gather at the next-door homes of Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher to mourn the late actresses.

10. BLUE JACKETS COME UP ONE WIN SHORT

Columbus falls to Washington and ends a 16-game winning streak — one shy of the NHL record.