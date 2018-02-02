FRIDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

1. HOW #RELEASETHEMEMO ROSE FROM OBSCURITY

A secret congressional report on the Russia investigation has become a point of contention between not only Democrats and Republicans but also the White House and the FBI.

2. MINIVAN CARRYING GAS CANISTERS INJURES 18 IN SHANGHAI CRASH

The driver ignited his vehicle while smoking, plowing into pedestrians near a prominent park and burst into flames; police appear to dismiss fears that the crash was a deliberate attack.

3. 90 MIGRANTS FEARED DROWNED OFF LIBYAN COAST

The U.N.’s migration agency says the deaths occurred after a smuggler’s boat carrying mostly Pakistani migrants capsized.

4. WHY SYRIAN REFUGEES ARE RETURNING HOME

Unable to stand the cold weather, language barrier, unemployment and depression, tens of thousands have chosen to return to their war-torn country rather than stay in Europe.

5. WHAT NEWLY RELEASED PRUITT EMAILS FIND

They show the Environmental Protection Agency administrator personally monitored efforts last year to excise much of the information about climate change from the agency’s website.

6. RISE OF ‘MORALITY SCHOOLS’ FOR CHINESE WOMEN SPARKS OUTCRY

Such schools teach women not to fight back if their husbands beat them, avoid career aspirations and to do more housework.

7. NEW WITNESSES EMERGE IN NATALIE WOOD’S DROWNING

The revelations prompt investigators to deem the 1981 boating incident a “suspicious death” and name her former husband, 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, a “person of interest,” police say.

8. NURSES SENDING OLDER ER PATIENTS HOME WITH HELP

The new approach prevents unneeded hospital stays and a host of potential problems that can make older patients sicker.

9. PUNXSUTAWNEY PHIL POISED FOR NEW PROGNOSTICATION

The famed groundhog’s handlers are set to announce at sunrise what kind of weather they say the rodent is predicting for the rest of winter.

10. WHO WAS PISTONS BEST PLAYER IN HIS DEBUT

Newly acquired from the Clippers, Blake Griffin had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Detroit edged the Memphis Grizzlies 104-102.