FRIDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHO COULD HOLD UP GOP TAX PACKAGE

Republican Senator Marco Rubio’s potential defection over a tax credit for low-income parents puts a speed bump into his party’s effort to approve tax overhaul.

2. HOW NEW RULES COULD AFFECT THE INTERNET

Over time, the repeal of “net neutrality” could change your online viewing and shopping habits and which apps you use.

3. CHARGES UPGRADED FOR CHARLOTTESVILLE DRIVER

The Ohio man accused of ramming a car into a crowd of people protesting at an August white nationalist rally in Virginia has his most serious charge raised to first-degree murder.

4. HOW HOLLYWOOD IS SHRINKING

Disney’s deal to purchase most of 21st Century Fox ends the era of the “Big Six” major movie studios, toppling one of the industry’s most famed studios and dramatically redrawing the film industry map.

5. OFFICE ROMANCES COULD GET EVEN MORE COMPLICATED

Workplace relationships that might have flown under the radar — particularly those between boss and subordinate — are getting a new look following the recent flood of sexual misconduct allegations.

6. BREXIT NEGOTIATIONS SET TO ENTER NEXT STAGE

European Union leaders are close to authorizing a new phase in Brexit talks involving future relations and trade with Britain.

7. SUGGESTIONS FROM DOWN UNDER FOR CATHOLICS

An Australian inquiry into child abuse recommends that the Catholic Church lift its demand of celibacy from clergy and that priests be prosecuted for failing to report evidence of pedophilia heard in the confessional.

8. MARIJUANA REACHING RETAIL STATUS IN THE GOLDEN STATE

California’s legal marijuana market is finally taking shape as the state issues its first business licenses to sell and transport recreational-use pot, ahead of vending from Jan. 1.

9. OSCAR WINNER FACING NEW ALLEGATIONS

More women are accusing Dustin Hoffman of sexual misconduct, including an incident in which a playwright says the actor exposed himself to her in a hotel room when she was 16 years old.

10. BIG BALLER FINALLY PLAYS BIGGEST BALLER

LeBron James leads the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 121-112 victory over Lavar Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers.