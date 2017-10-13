FRIDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP MOVES TO WEAKEN ‘OBAMACARE’

The president plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law that he has been trying to unravel for months.

2. CALIFORNIA COMMUNITIES UNDER SEIGE

The death toll climbs over 30 — the worst week of wildfires the state has ever seen — and is expected to keep rising as residents brace for more evacuations, destruction and danger.

3. TRUMP TO SPEAK ON IRAN NUKE DEAL

President Trump is expected to tell the nation that the landmark deal is not in America’s best national security interests, and will specifically target Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard.

4. COUPLE DESCRIBED AS ADVENTURE-SEEKERS

The wife and husband who were freed in a dramatic rescue mission after being held hostage five years in Afghanistan wanted to see areas of the world infrequently traveled by Westerners, those who know them say.

5. “HW RAPED ME”

Actress Rose McGowan’s rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein are latest incendiary episode in the fast-unraveling saga engulfing the fallen Hollywood mogul.

6. WHAT NATION IS CLAD IN BLACK, MOURNING

Thais marked one year since the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej with solemn ceremonies and acts of personal devotion before an elaborate five-day funeral later this month.

7. WHERE LACK OF OPIOIDS CAUSES HARM

A report finds that millions die suffering in part because of a global disparity that leaves many poor countries without opioid painkillers.

8. COST-OF-LIVING HIKE ON TAP

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees in the U.S. can expect another small increase in benefits next year.

9. WHOSE ‘JEOPARDY!’ STREAK HAS BEEN HALTED

Austin Rogers, a New York City bartender, is finally bested after a 12-game winning streak that earned him $411,000.

10. DEFENDING CHAMP CUBS SURPASS NATIONALS

The Chicago Cubs bat around in the fifth inning and hold on for a 9-8 win, sending the Washington Nationals to another early playoff exit.