FRIDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. STORM LEAVES PATH OF DESTRUCTION

French, British and Dutch rescuers rush aid to a heavily damaged string of Caribbean islands after Hurricane Irma leaves at least 10 people dead and thousands homeless.

2. IRMA LOOMS AS MYTHICAL ‘BIG ONE’

The mythic, long-dreaded hurricane that threatens the densely populated southeast coast has long haunted Floridians. Irma, it appears, could be it.

3. EQUIFAX DISCLOSES CYBERATTACK

The credit monitoring company says the breach exposed Social Security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans — approaching half the U.S. population.

4. WHO’S GETTING GOOD VIBES FROM TRUMP

The president relishes a suddenly warmer relationship with Democrats, talking up possible budget deals and tweeting at their behest.

5. PRESIDENT’S SON ACKNOWLEDGES FISHING EXPEDITION

Donald Trump Jr. tells a Senate committee he was open to receiving information about Hillary Clinton’s “fitness, character or qualifications” in a meeting with a Russian lawyer last year.

6. WHERE ROGER GOODELL’S NO FAN FAVORITE

The commissioner, reviled by Patriots fans for his role in “Deflategate,” is loudly booed in Foxborough after appearing on the sidelines before the NFL season opener.

7. GRANDPARENTS, COUSINS GIVEN GREEN LIGHT

A federal appeals court rejects the Trump administration’s limited view of who is allowed into the U.S. under the president’s travel ban.

8. HOW AMAZON PLANS TO EXPAND

The e-commerce company says it will spend more than $5 billion to build another headquarters in North America to house as many as 50,000 employees.

9. KATE MILLETT DIES AT 82

The activist, artist and educator’s best-selling work, “Sexual Politics,” was a landmark of cultural criticism and a manifesto for the feminist movement.

10. VENUS WILLIAMS OUT AT US OPEN

The 37-year-old’s run ends in the semifinals in a tense three-setter against unseeded Sloane Stephens.