FRIDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

1. SUMMIT HIGHLIGHT UNFOLDING ON SIDELINES

After weeks of build-up, Trump will hold his first meeting with Putin during a gathering of heads of state in Germany, with an expectant world watching how Russian meddling in the U.S. election and the war in Syria, among other issues, are handled.

2. CURTAIN RISES ON GATHERING OF GLOBAL LEADERS

The Group of 20 summit opens in Hamburg amid ongoing protests, with terrorism, global trade and climate change on the agenda.

3. MCCONNELL REPORTS MOVEMENT ON HEALTH OVERHAUL

The Senate majority leader says he plans to produce a fresh bill in about a week to scuttle and replace much of Obama’s health care law.

4. WHERE ‘TERRORIST’ IS IN EYE OF BEHOLDER

A diplomatic standoff between Qatar and other Arab nations that accuse it of sponsoring terrorism raises questions about who is considered a “terrorist” in the Middle East.

5. NY GOVERNOR PREDICTING ‘SUMMER OF HELL’

A massive two-month repair project is about to begin at Penn Station, the nation’s busiest train depot, temporarily worsening the daily commuting struggle in and around New York.

6. EX-GITMO INMATE GETS MULTIMILLION DOLLAR PAYOUT

The award by the Canadian government to Omar Khadr, who pleaded guilty to killing a U.S. soldier in Afghanistan, follows a court ruling saying his rights were abused.

7. PASSAGE OF TIME FAILS TO HEAL RIFT

The 1967 Newark riots stemmed from tensions between police and America’s black community that persist 50 years later.

8. WHAT ECONOMISTS ARE FORECASTING

As the U.S. government issues its June jobs report, analysts predict that the unemployment rate held steady at 4.3 percent.

9. FRESH TURMOIL AT FOX

A Fox Business Network host is suspended after a contributor reportedly accused him of sexual harassment.

10. WHO’S READY TO LACE ‘EM UP

The time has come for Lonzo Ball to put on a Lakers jersey and make his summer league debut. And with Ball comes the professional debut of his sneaker.