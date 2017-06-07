Emirati diplomat to AP: ‘Nothing to negotiate’ with Qatar

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates | A top Emirati diplomat has told The Associated Press that “there’s nothing to negotiate” with Qatar amid a diplomatic crisis now gripping the Gulf.

Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash applauded efforts by the emir of Kuwait to try and mediate an end to the turmoil. However, when asked in a rare interview what Emiratis would be willing to concede, Gargash offered nothing. He also suggested that all options, including using force, remained on the table in confronting Qatar.

The United Arab Emirates joined Bahrain, Egypt and Saudi Arabia in cutting off diplomatic ties to Qatar on Monday. The countries are now blocking Qatar’s access to their airspace and blocking its ships, isolating the small, energy-rich nation.