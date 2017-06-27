10 Things to Know for Wednesday

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

1. SENATE SHELVES OBAMACARE REPEAL BILL

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the Senate.

2. ANOTHER BIG CYBERATTACK STRIKES

A new and highly virulent outbreak of data-scrambling software — apparently sown in Ukraine — caused disruption across the world. It follows a similar ransomware attack in May.

3. WHAT CHINESE WORKERS WHO MADE SHOES FOR IVANKA TRUMP SAY FACTORY WAS LIKE

They describe 16-hour days, steep production quotas, daily verbal abuse and occasional physical abuse. One said the company “looks like a bank from the outside, but it’s a jail inside.”

4. WHY A RETRACTED CNN STORY IS A BOON FOR TRUMP

A retracted CNN story about a Russian connection involving an aide to President Donald Trump has given the president new ammunition in his battle against the news media.

5. THREE CHICAGO POLICE OFFICERS CHARGED IN COVER-UP OF BLACK TEEN’S DEATH

They were indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.

6. WHAT USA GYMNASTICS’ SEXUAL CONDUCT REVIEW SAYS

A former federal prosecutor calls for a “complete culture” change to protect athletes from abuse, after gymnasts claimed a team physician sexually abused them.

7. WHO GOT HIT WITH A RECORD FINE

European regulators fined Google 2.42 billion euros ($2.72 billion) for abusing its dominance of the online search market.

8. SHKRELI JURY SELECTION SLOWED

Lawyers for the former pharmaceutical CEO notorious for price-gouging complained that news coverage is tainting the jury pool, as a securities fraud trial looms.

9. HOW MUCH IS BEING OFFERED IN INFAMOUS ART HEIST

A Dutch art sleuth who says he’s following two possible leads in the largest art heist in U.S. history is hoping a $10 million reward will help track down the collection stolen from a Boston museum in 1990.

10. SERENA APPEARS PREGNANT AND NUDE ON MAGAZINE COVER

Serena Williams’ pregnant stomach is prominently on display in a nude photo on the cover of the August issue of Vanity Fair.