10 Things to Know for Wednesday

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. GOP WINS HOUSE SEAT IN GEORGIA

Republican Karen Handel captures a nationally watched congressional election in the Atlanta suburbs, avoiding an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016 file photo, Mobb Deep's Prodigy poses for a photo in New York. Albert Johnson, the skilled rapper and member of the New York hip-hop duo has died. He was 42. The rapper’s publicist said in a statement Tuesday, June 20, 2017, that Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Las Vegas “for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis.” He has battled sickle cell since birth and was in Las Vegas for a performance. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Belgian Army soldiers approach a man outside Central Station after a reported explosion in Brussels on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Belgian media are reporting that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station, prompting the evacuation of a main square. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th District Congressional seat Keran Handel celebrates with her husband Steve as she declares victory during an election-night watch party Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

2. BELGIUM SAYS IT FOILED A TERROR ATTACK

Authorities say soldiers shot and killed a suspect after a small blast at a busy Brussels train station.

3. WHERE EXTREME HEAT WAVE MAKES LIFE MISERABLE FOR WORKERS

Temperatures are reaching 120 degrees in some desert cities in the U.S. Southwest.

4. WHAT DASHCAM VIDEO OF THE CASTILE SHOOTING SHOWS

Officer Jeronimo Yanez politely tells Philando Castile that his brake lights are out and calmly instructs him not to pull out his handgun before suddenly drawing his own weapon and firing seven rounds into the car.

5. TRUMP EXPECTED TO SAY SOON IF COMEY TAPES EXIST

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says that he expects an announcement “this week” on the possibility of any recordings of the president’s private conversations with the former FBI director.

6. BRAZIL FEDS SAY THEY HAVE PROOF OF PRESIDENT’S CORRUPTION

The federal police’s announcement raises a new threat that President Michel Temer could be suspended from office pending a corruption trial.

7. HOW THE GOP HEALTH CARE EFFORT COLLIDES WITH OPIOID EPIDEMIC

Medicaid cutbacks would hit hard in states deeply affected by the addiction crisis, according to state data and concerned lawmakers in both parties.

8. ISLAMIC LEADERS QUESTION ROAD RAGE MOTIVE IN TEEN’S KILLING

Muslim leaders say the attack of 17-year-old girl in Virginia looks like a hate crime despite the insistence of detectives that it was a case of road rage.

9. US SHOOTS DOWN IRANIAN-MADE DRONE IN SYRIA

It marks the third time this month that that the U.S. has downed aircraft affiliated with Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government.

10. RAPPER PRODIGY DIES AT 42

The member of the hardcore New York hip-hop duo Mobb Deep had been hospitalized “for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis,” his publicist says.