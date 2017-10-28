Name of Boulder climber killed in fall released

BOULDER | A Colorado rock climber who died after falling from the First Flatiron in Boulder has been identified.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office on Friday says 31-year-old Erik Kleiber, of Boulder, died in the fall on Thursday.

The coroner’s office has conducted an autopsy, but the incident remains under investigation.

The death marks the second fatal fall from the formation this year after a 17-year-old died while free-soloing the First Flatiron in August. Before that, no one had died due to an accidental fall on the Flatirons since 2008.