Multiple felony convictions for Aurora man shot by cops after flashing assault rifle

AURORA | An Aurora man accused of brandishing an assault rifle toward police officers and leading them on a chase through Denver and Aurora before being wounded by officers has been convicted of multiple felonies.

District Attorney George Brauchler said the incident threatens gun-rights for law-abiding people.

Keith Roberts, mug shot courtesy Aurora police via Arapahoe County district attorney's office.

An Arapahoe County jury found Keith Alfonzo Roberts, 31, guilty Wednesday of two counts of first-degree assault against Denver Police officers and six counts of felony menacing against a family and three Denver Police officers, Arapahoe County prosecutors said.

The incident happened in June when investigators say Roberts pointed the assault rifle at a family in northeast Denver. When responding officers tried to arrest him he fled into Aurora, showing officers the rifle as he drove, before police cornered him and shot him in Aurora, prosecutors said. He was arrested after being released from the hospital.

“Another convicted felon obtained an assault rifle and this is the result. For those who value our Second Amendment rights, we must vigorously and appropriately enforce our laws against those felons who illegally seek and obtain firearms of any kind,” Brauchler said in a statement. “Anyone who threatens police and an innocent family with a weapon risks being shot and should expect to be held accountable and removed from our community.”

Roberts is due for sentencing in March.