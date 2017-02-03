Multiple crashes snarl Parker Road in Aurora

AURORA | Multiple crashes on Parker Road involving about two dozen vehicles — including an 18-car pileup — snarled traffic Friday morning.

Aurora police and the Colorado State Patrol responded to several crashes along the busy road that cuts diagonally through Aurora and unincorporated Arapahoe County.

The biggest crash happened around 6 a.m. on southbound Parker and East Belleview Avenue. The Colorado State Patrol said 18 vehicles were involved and the road was closed for about an hour before crews cleared the scene.

Aurora police also responded to a five-car pileup on northbound Parker at Interstate 225 that included injuries.