Mountain lion near Colorado school captured, relocated

DURANGO, Colo. | Wildlife officials have captured a mountain lion suspected of killing a deer near a Colorado middle school.

The Durango Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2jUrJ37 ) that Colorado Parks and Wildlife Durango spokesman Joe Lewandowski says the mountain lion and her cub were captured Friday night. They were both released near the Utah line in what Lewandowski calls “good mountain lion habitat. ”

Mountain lion cubs generally stay with their mothers for about a year to learn how to hunt.

Miller Middle School Principal Robert Nuhn warned parents last week that a mountain lion was likely active in the area after a deer caracass was found on school grounds. He asked parents to talk to their children about the situation.

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com