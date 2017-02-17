Motorist killed after driving in front of Denver train ID’d

DENVER | Authorities have identified the man hit and killed by Denver’s airport train after driving a van onto the tracks.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2ldeAnV) that 57-year-old Billy Ray Guinn died at the scene of the Tuesday crash, which also left four train passengers with minor injuries.

Investigators say they are working to determine whether Guinn’s actions were intentional.

Police Sgt. Chris Amsler says Guinn drove past a police officer guarding a rail crossing in Aurora and onto the first set of tracks before the crossing gates and lights activated. Amsler says the van went onto the second set of tracks while crossing lights were flashing and was struck by the train.

The Regional Transportation District says surveillance video released Thursday shows the crossing gates functioned properly during the incident.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com