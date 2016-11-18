McClellan says she wins CD6 state school board race; Scheffel not conceding yet

AURORA | That was close. Maybe.

More than a week after Election Day, the race for Colorado State Board of Education representing Aurora’s 6th Congressional District is being won

Rebecca McClellan vs Debora Scheffel

more than a week after Election Day by Democrat Rebecca McClellan. The former Centennial city councilwoman is topping Republican incumbent Debora Scheffel by about 1,300 votes out of 358,000. To trigger a recount, the two candidates would need to be separated by a margin less than or equal to one-half of 1 percent of the victor’s final tally, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

It’s unclear if all ballots have been tallied, of if those outstanding could tip the balance.

For that reason, Scheffel says she’s holding off on giving it to McClellan. McClellan, however, isn’t waiting on announcing her victory.

“I’m honored that the voters of CD 6 have decided to have me represent them on the Colorado Board of Education,” McClellan said in a statement. “As a public school parent, I will put our children’s education first. I’m proud that my campaign reflected a broad coalition of Coloradans who came together to support positive change. I am hopeful we will avoid a recount as my lead has continued according to todays results.”

Pundits note that the win will move the state school board back to the political left.

McClellan served on the Centennial city council from 2006 to 2014.