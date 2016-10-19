MONEY MATTERS: Dems doing well with fundraising while GOP still going strong

AURORA | Democratic challenger for the 6th Congressional District, Morgan Carroll, has beat Republican incumbent Mike Coffman in third-quarter fundraising numbers.

In October, Carroll for Colorado raised $800,371.48, according to campaign reports, which was about $65,000 more than Coffman raised during the same three months.

“We are beyond thankful to the nearly 7,000 who have contributed to help send Morgan Carroll to Congress in the last quarter alone,” Jennifer Donovan, Carroll for Colorado campaign manager, said in a statement. ”This report makes clear that our campaign has the momentum and the grassroots support to bring change to the 6th District.

Carroll raised $2,178,869 through Sept. 30, according to reports filed with the Federal Elections Commission. And she has continued to beat Coffman in individual donations, which make up 80 percent of her fundraising, compared to 60 percent for Coffman.

Carroll’s largest donors have remained the same throughout the campaign: They include the pro-Israel group J Street PAC, EMILY’s List, the Democratic Women’s Political Action Committee, NARAL Colorado and Planned Parenthood, as well as a slew of unions and Democratic campaign groups.

Significant individual donations to Coffman’s campaign are still from the billionaire philanthropist Philip Anschutz and his family, as well as Colorado’s Coors family.

Overall, Coffman managed to outraise Carroll through the entire campaigning period, garnering $3,075,820 by Sept. 30. He continues to also outpace Carroll in political action committee donations, with about the double the PAC amount raised compared to Carroll.

Coffman is backed by several healthcare services-related PACs, such as the American Hospital Association. He also receives PAC money from oil and gas companies including Anadarko and ConocoPhillips. He has also garnered support from PACs associated with Wal-mart, Boeing, Comcast, Ball Corp., AT&T, Lockheed Martin and Xcel Energy. He is also supported from several PACs associated with the banking industry.

Despite raising more than $2 million in her campaign for Aurora’s 6th Congressional District seat, Carroll lags behind Coffman in cash, spending more on fundraising and staff salaries. She ended the quarter with $315,579 in cash on hand.

Coffman, meanwhile, maintains more than $1 million in cash on hand as of Sept. 30.

Coffman, as a longtime incumbent, had a financial upper hand over Carroll from the start. He ended 2015 with about $1 million in cash on hand, which is a little more than double the $452,000 Carroll reported at the end of 2015, according to reports filed with the Federal Elections Commission through Dec. 31, 2015.

Coffman is serving his fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. The district includes Aurora and some of Denver’s eastern suburbs. Carroll has represented Aurora in the state Senate since 2009 and was president of the chamber in 2014, before the GOP took the majority. She previously served as the state Senate Minority Leader.

This year’s race has been called a toss-up by the Cook Political Report.

IN OTHER CONGRESSIONAL RACES

Also on the federal ticket, Republican candidate Darryl Glenn claims to have outraised his challenger, incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, by about $600,000 in the third quarter, according to an Oct. 14 statement on Glenn’s campaign Facebook page. Glenn reported to have raised $2.8 million by the end of the third fiscal quarter, dwarfing the $2.2 million Bennet reported raising during the same time frame. However, Bennet still holds the monetary edge heading into November with about $3.6 million cash on-hand compared to Glenn’s reported $1.9 million in available funds, according to respective campaign statements.

Those numbers paint a stark contrast to the last finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission in June, when Bennet was outraising his opponent by a ratio of about 35:1.

IN STATEHOUSE RACES

In the House District 30 race in Commerce City, House Rep. JoAnn Windholz (R-30th) has trailed newcomer, Democrat Dafna Michaelson Jenet, in fundraising. Michaelson Jenet has outraised Windholz by a little more than $60,000 over the course of her campaign, according to October data from the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

Democratic challenger Mike Weissman is also outraising his Republican opponent, Richard Bowman, for Aurora’s House District 36, which Bowman narrowly lost to Democrat Su Ryden last year. Weissman has raised nearly $88,0000 according to October data from the Colorado Secretary of State’s office, while Bowman has received around $8,000 in contributions, while already having $8,000 in cash on hand at the beginning of his campaign.

Republican newcomer James Woodley has raised close to $20,000 in his campaign against longtime Democratic incumbent Nancy Todd for Aurora’s Senate District 28 seat. But Todd is still proving to be the fundraising heavy-hitter in the district with $91,000 in contributions, according to October data from the Colorado Secretary of State’s office. Todd has also outspent Woodley by about $69,000 this campaign cycle.

Democrat Rhonda Fields has raised nearly $120,000 in her campaign to take over Morgan Carroll’s Senate District 29 seat. That’s about 17 times more than what newcomer Republican challenger Sebastian Chunn raised in the same period, according to October data from the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

In the race for state Senate District 27, political newcomer, Democrat Tom Sullivan of Centennial, has outraised his opponent, Republican incumbent Jack Tate.

Sullivan has raised more than $144,000, according to the latest filing, while Tate has raised $107,000. The district, which includes Centennial and small part of southeast Aurora, has traditionally leaned Republican. But Sullivan’s fundraising haul is almost four times what the Democrat raised their four years ago.