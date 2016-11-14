MONDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP APPOINTMENTS REVEAL SHARP CONTRASTS

GOP chief Reince Priebus is named White House chief of staff in a nod to the establishment, while Breitbart executive Steve Bannon, who has ties to the white nationalist movement, is appointed chief strategist.

2. HOW TRUMP APPEARS TO SOFTEN HIS IMMIGRATION PLANS

In a “60 Minutes” interview, the president-elect seems to back off his vow to build a solid wall along the Mexico border.

3. SOME PRISONS FIGHT OPIOID ADDICTION WITH MONTHLY INJECTION

Vivitrol costs $1,000 a shot, but proponents say it could save money compared with the cost of locking up drug offenders.

4. NEW ZEALAND QUAKE LEAVES 2 DEAD, DAMAGES ROADS AND HOMES

But the magnitude 7.8 temblor largely spares the country the devastation it saw five years ago when a deadly earthquake struck the same region.

5. WHY SYRIAN REFUGEES REGRET MOVE TO GAZA

They are now trapped in the war-battered territory, ineligible for most social services granted to Palestinians.

6. BRIGHTEST MOON IN ALMOST 69 YEARS LIGHTS UP SKY

“Supermoon” reaches its most luminescent phase in North America before dawn on Monday.

7. UPSTATE NEW YORK FACTORY MAKES FURNITURE WITH FUNGUS

It’s part of an ambitious effort by researchers worldwide to sustainably grow fungi, bacteria and proteins into clothing and building materials.

8. WHO REAFFIRMS US RELATIONS IN TALK WITH TRUMP

In a phone call, Chinese President Xi Jinping tells the U.S. president-elect that cooperation was the “only correct choice” for the world’s two biggest economies.

9. INDONESIA NATIONAL PAGEANT CROWNS MISS TRANSGENDER

The contest defies a wave of hatred against sexual minorities in the world’s most populous Muslim nation.

10. GOAL LINE STAND GIVES SEAHAWKS WIN OVER PATRIOTS

Seattle denies New England an opportunity to tie the game with a goal-line stand in the closing minute for the 31-24 victory.