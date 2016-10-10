MONDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

1. IN DEBATE, TRUMP SIGNALS AGGRESSIVE CLOSE TO CAMPAIGN

The Republican leaves no doubt he’ll spend the election’s final month dredging up decades-old sexual allegations against Hillary Clinton’s husband. CAMPAIGN 2016

2. HELICOPTERS FERRY IN FOOD, MEDICINE TO HAITI

But almost a week after Hurricane Matthew’s assault, life here is still far from normal and desperation is growing in communities where aid has yet to arrive. HURRICANE MATTHEW-CARIBBEAN

3. WHAT AFTERMATH OF MATTHEW IS STATESIDE

Flooded cities in North Carolina try to dry out and those downstream keep a close eye on rising rivers. HURRICANE MATTHEW-US

4. MISSILES FIRED FROM REBEL-HELD YEMEN LAND NEAR US DESTROYER

The U.S. Navy says it is the second-such launch targeting ships in the Red Sea in recent days and comes in the wake of a Saudi-led airstrike targeting a funeral in Sanaa that killed over 140 people. YEMEN

5. SAMSUNG CHANGES NOTE 7 OUTPUT SCHEDULE AFTER FIRE REPORTS

The electronics giant’s crisis with its Galaxy smartphone hits a new low as it made changes to its production of the problem phones to ensure safety. SKOREA-SAMSUNG-BATTERY FIRES

6. TWO SLAIN CALIFORNIA OFFICERS, TWO LIFE STORIES

Two Palm Springs police officers — one returning from maternity leave, the other nearing retirement — are fatally shot, allegedly by a gang member. PALM SPRINGS OFFICERS SHOT

7. WHAT IS LIKELY TO ENRAGE CHINA

Taiwan’s new president says her self-ruled island will not bow to Beijing’s pressure and that China should recognize her government’s existence and engage in talks. TAIWAN-CHINA

8. COFFEE OR A COCKTAIL, WITH A SIDE OF WIFI

As one of the world’s fastest-growing tech startup markets, many young Indian entrepreneurs are seeking shared office spaces — in bars, restaurants and warehouses. INDIA-SHARED WORKSPACE

9. NBC SUSPENDS BILLY BUSH FOR ROLE ON TRUMP TAPE

The “Today” show personality is shelved indefinitely after he was caught on a videotape from 2005 in a crude conversation about women with Trump. CAMPAIGN 2016-BILLY BUSH

10. JAYS SOAR INTO ALCS

Josh Donaldson races home from second base after Rougned Odor bounces a double-play relay in the 10th inning and Toronto beats Texas 7-6 to sweep its AL Division Series. ALDS-RANGERS-BLUE JAYS