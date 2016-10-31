MONDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. CLINTON SEEKS TO USE NEW FBI INQUIRY AS GALVANIZING FORCE

The campaign is pressing the agency to release more details about the new emails, hoping more information distances the Democrat from the discoveries.

2. WHERE THE ELECTION COULD BE WON

Florida’s “Interstate 4 corridor” and its 6.5 million residents are considered the bellwether of the nation’s largest swing state.

3. OKLAHOMA MANHUNT ENDS

Michael Dale Vance Jr., 38, wanted in a string of violent crimes, is killed in a shootout after a massive, weeklong search, authorities say.

4. WHY FRANCIS’ VISIT TO SWEDEN IS REMARKABLE

The pontiff is marking the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation, a bold gesture given his Jesuit order was founded to defend the faith against “heretical” reforms.

5. ‘ZERO POVERTY’ PROMISE A DISTANT GOAL FOR ARGENTINA

President Mauricio Macri campaigned on a promise to end destitution, though his market-friendly reforms so far have brought pain to the country’s poor.

6. IRAQ TV CALL-IN SHOW GIVES GLIMPSE INSIDE IS-HELD MOSUL

But as Iraqi forces push closer to the besieged city and the militants enforce a ban on phones and the internet, voices from inside Mosul are falling silent.

7. TAKING ‘HONOR’ OUT OF KILLINGS

Two female Pakistani politicians become unlikely allies in the battle to pass a historic law to protect women from murder by members of their own families.

8. WHAT CALIFORNIA WATER AGENCIES ARE LEFT TO PONDER

After spending $350 million to pay property owners to rip out water-slurping lawns, authorities are wondering if the drought-relieving experiment was worth it.

9.TWO BILLION KIDS WORLDWIDE BREATHE TOXIC AIR

UNICEF says about a third of those children live in northern India and neighboring countries and are at risk for lung and brain damage.

10. CUBS CUT WORLD SERIES DEFICIT TO 3-2

Closer Aroldis Chapman gets eight outs and the Cubs beat the Indians 3-2, winning their first Series game in Chicago in 71 years.