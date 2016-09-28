Mom arrested after disabled son, 27, dies of malnourishment

PUEBLO, Colo. | A southern Colorado woman has been arrested in the death of her 27-year-old disabled son, who investigators say was undernourished and weighed about 90 pounds when he died.

Susan Medina, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, says 69-year-old Carol Carpenter of Blanca was arrested Monday on a charge of first-degree murder for the Oct. 23 death of 27-year-old Corey Carpenter.

Costilla County Undersheriff Andrew Espinoza tells The Denver Post the man did not know how to prepare his own food, and he was so malnourished that his bones showed through his skin.

Blanca Mayor Myrrl Smith says Carol Carpenter has taken care of her son in an old trailer home since her husband died.

Court documents do not indicate if the woman has hired an attorney.