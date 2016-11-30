Mom, 2 sons found dead in suburban Denver after disappearing

LONE TREE, Colo. | Authorities say a woman and her two young sons were found dead in their minivan in suburban Denver a day after she picked them up early from school and disappeared without any warning of trouble.

The van was found parked at a vacant store by a passerby in Lone Tree Wednesday after police asked for help finding Jennifer Laber and her 3- and 5-year-old sons. Their photographs and a vehicle description were shared on social media and television.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Johnson wouldn’t say how they died but he said investigators don’t believe there’s any threat to the community.

He said Laber’s husband, who reported them missing, isn’t a suspect and said investigators will need time to give him the answers he will desperately need.