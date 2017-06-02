THE MIX: Your guide to the weekend and beyond through June 7

AROUND TOWN

Swing Dance at Dry Dock Brewing Company 7-10 p.m. June 3, Dry Dock Brewing Company, 15120 E. Hampden Ave. Participation is free. Visit the Dry Dock Facebook page for more information.

Just because you have two left feet doesn’t mean you can’t have a good time trying to cut a rug and sipping sudsies at Aurora’s Dry Dock Brewing Company this June. The team at Dry Dock is hosting yet another night of free — that’s right, free — swing-dance lessons compliments of instructors from Swingin’ Denver. The no-cost classes will begin at 7 p.m., with another beginning almost two hours later at 8:45 p.m. for the night owls. So grab your boogie shoes and toss back a few pints of liquid courage while learning to get down with the get down at Dry Dock this summer. And if you miss the event June 3, don’t fret. The brewery holds similar events on a weekly basis — peep their Facebook page for the latest calendar of festivities.

Free day at Denver Museum of Nature and Science 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 4. 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver. Free. Visit dmns.org for more information.

Want to check out the mummies without spending any money? Wanna see the dinosaurs without digging a hole in your budget? The Denver Museum of Nature and Science has three days over the summer where your cover is taken care of thanks to voter-approved Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) funds, and one of those days is this weekend. While a fee will still apply if you want to catch an IMAX movie or one of the special temporary exhibits, the rest of the museum is open for anyone who wants to visit. And if you want to make a day out of it, stick around and have a picnic in nearby City Park.

Lowry Community Yard Sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3. Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver. Visit wingsmuseum.org for more information.

If you’re looking for a smoking summertime deal, yard sales are pretty tough to beat. But you probably don’t want to waste too much of a fine June afternoon cruising around town hoping to find someone slinging their wares from the front lawn. That’s where the annual Lowry Community Yard Sale comes in. It’s organized by the community’s homeowners’ association — which provides the signs and tips to neighborhood residents. Also, the setting in a aircraft hangar beside massive bombers and other aircraft isn’t too shabby, either.

Run Club at Two22Brew 6 p.m. June 1 & Thursdays throughout the summer. 4550 S. Reservoir Rd., Centennial. Free. Visit two22brew.com for more information.

The do-gooders over at Two22Brew simply can’t resist mixing beer-drinking with doing the right thing. As if it wasn’t enough that the brewery just across the Aurora line in Centennial donates $2.22 from every $10 in profits to charity, they’re also pretty fond of making sure their regulars are a healthy bunch, too. Every Thursday — except during Colorado’s coldest winter months — the brewery hosts a run club, complete with pre-mapped loops from the brewery and back. And if that wasn’t enough, they offer the regulars a few bucks off their pints for participating.

The Once Upon A Time Official Convention Times vary. June 2, 3 and 4 at the Hyatt Regency Aurora-Denver, 13200 E. 14th Place, Aurora. Tickets start at $40. Call 818-409-0960 or visit www.creationent.com

If warm weather to you means spending less time in front of the TV, but not too far away from the TV, then the “Once Upon A Time” convention is a real fairy tale come true. A slew of favorite characters from ABC’s fictional seaside town Storybrooke — including favorites like Belle, Prince Eric, Jasmine, Captain Killian “Hook” Jones and Zelena the Wicked Witch — will be in attendance in all their enchanted glory. Grumpy and Happy will serve as hosts and a truly odd couple, sure to serve up a wide array of emotions for fairytale fans from across the land. Of course, no convention is complete without live auctions, a costume contest, trivia competitions, autographs, photo ops and a vendors area offering an assortment of Once Upon A Time merch and more. Don’t forget to stop by ye olde ATM along the way.

ARTARTART

HAIR: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical

7:30 p.m. June 1, 2 & 3; 4 p.m. June 4. The Mary Miller Theatre, 300 E. Simpson St., Lafayette. Tickets start at $20. Call tclstage.org or call 1-800-838-3006 for more information.

Grab your bell-bottoms and peace sign necklaces because the late 1960s are coming to Colorado this June. Set in New York City in 1968, the newest production from the Theater Company of Lafayette is a nod to the hippie counterculture of the Vietnam War era. Directed in Lafayette by Heather Frost, “HAIR: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical,” centers on the musical, societal, racial and sexual upheaval during one of the most pivotal periods of the 20th century. Featuring nudity, explicit language and references to drug use, the show is not recommended for young children. The production runs through June 24.