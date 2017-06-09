THE MIX: Your guide to the weekend and beyond through June 14

AROUND TOWN

Cruzin’ Havana Car Show 12-6 p.m. June 10. Locations include: Havana Machine at 840 S. Havana St., Gibby’s at 1555 S. Havana St. and the Stampede parking lot on the northeast corner of Parked Road and Havana Street. Free. Visit onhavanastreet.com.

It’s that time of year again, folks, when you ogle at dozens of vintage cars that are shinier, cooler and more expensive than your jalopy will ever be. But that’s OK, you know? That’s what the poker run is for. The Havana Street Business Improvement District is hosting its 10th annual Cruzin’s Havana car show with three sites featuring lots of automobiles and loads of local music, compliments of Rusty the Ragtop Rocker, the Atomic Drifters and “da boogieman.” Yup, that’s a real stage name. But, the most important aspect of the event is a poker run occurring at all three sites. Draw cards at the various locations until 5 p.m., when you present your five card hand to event organizers. The person with the best hand will win an ocean cruise for two from Cruise Holidays at The Ranch.

Tarot Tuesday 4-6 p.m. June 13. True: a holistic boutique at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St. Free, but a $3 gratuity is recommended. Visit the True Facebook page for more information.

Channelling the types of powers posited by “Escape to Witch Mountain,” a person named Galen will read your tarot cards for a mere $3 on this Tuesday, June 13 — if you believe in that sort of thing, anyway. Galen will be posted up at True, a newly opened “holistic boutique” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 13 and 27 inside the former aviation manufacturing facility that is Stanley Marketplace.

Ignite Nite: Duel 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. June 13 at the Colorado History Museum, 1200 Broadway, Denver. Call 303-447-8679 or visit historycolorado.org for more information. The event is free with admission to the facility, which charges $10-$12. Food and beer will be sold onsite.

You’ve never seen history like this, and it’s all about Colorado. The Colorado History Museum has created a monthly program around history themes, then brought in a cash bar, food, demonstrations, artists, shows, show-offs, music, theater and more to get the point and a whole lot of fun across. Way beyond geeky or boring, this is what learning about Colorado’s past is really all about. That, and the great Colorado beer. June’s theme is Duels. The museum says to expect, “Dueling madams, dueling guitars, dueling pistols, and dueling gamers.”

ONSTAGE

It’s Only a Play Curtains are 7:30 p.m. June 9 & 10; 2:30 p.m. June 11. The Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St. Tickets start at $24. Call 303-856-7830 or visit vintagetheatre.com for more information.

Fans of the 2014 Oscar-winning smash “Birdman: Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” should be sure to pencil in a performance of a show hitting the Vintage Theatre stage this summer. “It’s Only a Play,” penned by Terrence McNally and directed in Aurora by Katie Mangett, tackles many of the same neurotic tendencies that made the 2014 film soar: Fear, self-doubt and a crippling desire to be loved. Perry Lewis, Anne Myers, Michael O’Shea, Leroy Leonard, Kelly Uhlenhopp, Bernie Cardell and Seth Palmer Harris all star in this outrageous tale of stardom.

The Wedding Singer 7:30 p.m. June 9 & 10; 2 p.m. June 11. The Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Pkwy., Lakewood. Tickets start at $20. Call 303-987-7845 or visit performancenow.org for more information.

I was listening to the Cure a lot when I wrote this, so, here goes. Robbie Hart and Julia soon-to-be Gulia are coming to the Lakewood stage this June, massive hair and all. Based on the eponymous Adam Sandler film, “The Wedding Singer” is a nod to those Reagan-era years when Billy Idol was, well, an idol, and all the rage. Seth Caikowski directs this incarnation of the Tony Award-nominated musical from Performance Now Theatre Company. Caleb Reed stars as the lead crooner, Emma Maxfield takes the reins as Julia, Lindsey Falduto is Holly and Nick Johnson portrays Sammy.

6th Annual “A Night to Remember” Beer festival 5-9 p.m. June 10. Founders Green, 7601 E. 29th Ave., Denver. General admission tickets are $35. Visit the Copper Kettle Brewing Company Facebook page for more information.

Nearly six years after the city of Aurora become inextricably linked to a tragedy that shook the nation, a loyal band of friends and imbibers is still gathering to remember the lives lost in Aurora July 20, 2012. And that’s a beautiful thing. Copper Kettle Brewing Company is hosting the sixth annual “A Night to Remember” beer festival in Stapleton June 10 to honor one of their favorite and earliest customers, Alex Teves, and his family. Teves was one of 12 killed in the 2012 massacre and a devout fan of Copper Kettle. For five years, the team there has been holding the festival in his honor — his silhouette acts as the festival’s logo — and as a way to raise money for a nonprofit those close to Teves formed after his death. If you’re going to sip adult sodas the second weekend in June, do it in Stapleton and do it while thinking of Alex Teves.