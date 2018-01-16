Missing teen found dead in Clear Creek Canyon west of Denver

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | Authorities have found the body of a missing teenager in Clear Creek Canyon west of Denver.

Jefferson County sheriff’s spokeswoman Jenny Fulton tells The Denver Post that 18-year-old Sawyer Dow was found dead Saturday afternoon. His family last heard from him Friday evening, and he was reported missing the following morning.

Deputies located Dow’s car and found the body shortly after.

Investigators have not said what the teen was doing or how he died.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com