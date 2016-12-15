Mining company challenges method in Colorado Superfund site

DURANGO, Colo. | The owner of an inactive gold mine in southwestern Colorado is contesting the way a Superfund site was established after a massive wastewater spill from another mine.

The Durango Herald reported Wednesday (http://tinyurl.com/hwmanvw ) that Sunnyside Gold Corp. filed a petition in federal court saying some properties weren’t properly reviewed before they were included.

The petition didn’t say which properties were in dispute but promised details in a future filing. The Sunnyside Mine is included in the site.

The Environmental Protection Agency established the Superfund site in September, about a year after the agency triggered a 3-million-gallon spill from the Gold King Mine while doing preliminary cleanup work.

Sunnyside doesn’t own the Gold King. The company says it doesn’t object to the Superfund listing, but only the way properties were reviewed.

