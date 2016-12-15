Military wife gets creative for family Christmas photo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | A military wife and mom in Colorado has come up with a unique way to include her deployed husband in this year’s family Christmas photo.

In this undated photo montage, Brandon Sistrunk, left, poses in southwest Asia and his wife, Ashley, and kids pose in Colorado Springs, Colo. After seeing her friends’ family Christmas photos, Ashley, wanted to make sure Brandon was included in theirs. So, she had Brandon take a photo on base. After putting the pictures together digitally, she had her family Christmas photo. (Courtesy of Ashley Sistrunk via AP)

Brandon Sistrunk isn’t set to return from his southwest Asia deployment until next month. After seeing her friends’ family Christmas photos, his wife, Ashley, wanted to make sure Brandon was included in theirs. So, she had Brandon take a photo on base while holding a sign reading, “Merry.” She took a photo alongside their four children while holding a sign that read “Christmas.” After putting the pictures together digitally, she had her family Christmas photo.

The picture has gone viral since she posted it on Instagram last week . She says the attention is “bringing light to the other half” of military families.