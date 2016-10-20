Coffman, Carroll cover familiar ground on health care, immigration in final 6th CD debate

DENVER | Candidates for Aurora’s 6th Congressional District did not have time to cover much new ground in their third and final televised debate held in the 9 News studios Thursday.

The debate was moderated live by 9 News anchors Kyle Clark and Brandon Rittiman, who questioned the candidates on everything from immigration reform to use of government email in the span of 30 minutes.

Tense moments occurred when the candidates were allowed to ask each other questions as part of the debate. Carroll asked Coffman whether he took any responsibility for the Department of Veterans Affairs Aurora hospital budget ballooning to over $1 billion during his time in Congress.

Coffman replied once he knew the hospital project was experiencing budget issues that he transferred from the House Committee on Natural Resources to the House Armed Services Committee. He also referred to a law he drafted and passed in 2015 that allowed the Army Corps of Engineers to permanently manage construction of the budget-busting Aurora VA hospital.

Coffman in turn chided Carroll and asked her why she at one time opposed a statewide DREAMer-like measure in 2009, where she was deciding vote against that bill. Carroll had a similar answer to her first debate with Coffman on Univision and did not directly address the accusation. She instead pointed to her embrace of the concept and how she worked to pass a version of the bill four years later.

In a previous debate on Univision, Carroll said she supported comprehensive immigration reform, while Coffman said he supported limited, legal paths to citizenship, such as through military service.

When asked by the moderators whether they had ever conducted government business through their personal emails, an issue that has plagued Hillary Clinton throughout her presidential campaign, both candidates responded yes. They however pointed out that their information is not always classified as Clinton’s was as the former Secretary of State.

“We don’t get government emails, they’re forwarders. They’re separate accounts,” Carroll said.

Coffman said he had also used his personal email account when information wasn’t classified.

The moderators also asked candidates if they thought Trump was a sexual predator. Coffman avoided the question and talked about legislation he passed related to sexual assault. Carroll said she thought Trump was a predator.

Both candidates also said when asked that they didn’t support a measure on the state ballot that would mandate presidential primary elections in Colorado because it would also allow unaffiliated voters to vote in political-party primaries.

The moderators asked Coffman why he did not support Obamacare. He said the measure only helped people under Medicaid expansion and that it’s been punitive to the middle class.

When the moderators asked Morgan Carroll why she didn’t support a universal health care proposal that’s on the Colorado ballot this year, Carroll said she supported a federal public option, but not Colorado’s proposed Amendment 69. It was not clear why she didn’t support the bill from her short time to answer, but she did say Congress should play a role making sure the healthcare consumer doesn’t get price-gauged.

Coffman was again asked about his decision not to vote for Donald Trump. As in a previous debate, he said electing someone to the White House was not as important as who was elected to be the speaker of the House of Representatives, who is currently Republican Paul Ryan.

The debate was the final one both 6th Congressional District candidates will participate in before election day.