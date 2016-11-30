Woman gets 20 years in prison for grandson’s drowning death

GOLDEN | A woman who pleaded guilty to child abuse stemming from the drowning death of her 10-year-old grandson in Wheat Ridge has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office say 52-year-old Onesia Najera was sentenced Tuesday for the May 5, 2015, death of Angel Goodwin.

The boy, who was unable to stand because of serious medical and developmental conditions, was found unconscious in a bathtub and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say Najera told them she had stepped away for only two minutes, but the investigation revealed she told her mother that she had taken a pill and passed out.

Neighbors who live immediately below the Najera apartment said they heard banging and thumping in the bathtub for nearly three hours.