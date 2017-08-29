Westminster police officer arrested on sex assault accusation

Westminster Police Chief Tim Carlson says Curtis Arganbright was arrested Monday on warrants for sex assault using force, false imprisonment and sexual assault by a person in a position of authority following an extensive investigation. Formal charges are pending, and Arganbright has been suspended without pay

Arganbright was being held at the Broomfield Detention Center on $20,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

He has been an officer in Westminster for nearly four years.

Carlson says the case has had a “devastating impact” on the Westminster Police Department.

