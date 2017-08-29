Westminster police officer arrested on sex assault accusation

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

WESTMINSTER | A 40-year-old Colorado police officer has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman while he was on duty.

Westminster Police Chief Tim Carlson says Curtis Arganbright was arrested Monday on warrants for sex assault using force, false imprisonment and sexual assault by a person in a position of authority following an extensive investigation. Formal charges are pending, and Arganbright has been suspended without pay.

Arganbright was being held at the Broomfield Detention Center on $20,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

He has been an officer in Westminster for nearly four years.

Carlson says the case has had a “devastating impact” on the Westminster Police Department.