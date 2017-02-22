Wellness program helps Aurora court regulars on path to mental health

AURORA | More than a year after it started, the Wellness Court program at the Aurora Municipal Court has something it’s never had before: a graduate.

Last week, one of the participants finished the fifth phase of the program to become the program’s first grad.

Ken Crawford, care coordinator for the Wellness Court, said that graduate’s success will be huge not just for the client himself, but for the eight other people currently working their way through Wellness Court.

Now, he said, those clients have someone they can point to who stuck with the intensive program and completed it successfully.

“They respect people who have been through what they have been through, people who have walked in their shoes, more than people who haven’t,” he said.

The man, who did not respond to a request for comment through court officials, had been in the program since the fall of 2015 after being charged with trespassing and having an open container of alcohol.

Presiding Judge Shawn Day said there have been other graduates who started in the city’s Future Court — which works with former prostitutes — who have transitioned to Wellness Court and later graduated. But last week’s graduation marked the first time a defendant who enrolled in the program shortly after an arrest worked their way through all five phases.

Crawford said, through the five phases of the program, clients work closely with a probation officer, undergo regular drug tests and work with a therapist.

As they work their way through, the meetings become more infrequent as they successfully complete some phases, he said.

Slip-ups like a failed drug test happen, Crawford said, but he stresses to clients that a blown drug test won’t get them kicked out or tossed in jail, as long as they are making an effort.

“We try to tell them that that’s not the case,” he said. “What we want to see is engagement.”

City officials realized a few years ago that a small group of people tend to account for a lot of the cases at municipal court, Crawford said, and those frequently returning defendants cost the city a lot of money.

Now, Crawford said he has a list of about 500 people who are regulars at municipal court. When they get a case, Crawford tries to meet them at court or the jail and asks them if they would be interested in the program.

Day said the goal is to decrease the number of times those defendants come through court, not just to save the city money, but because in many cases traditional punishments in the criminal justice system have proven ineffective.

“It fills a gap in the criminal justice system,” he said.

While the program has eight people enrolled now, Day said he hopes to grow the program in the coming months.

Problem-solving courts like Aurora’s are becoming increasingly popular around the state.

According to the Colorado Judicial Branch, there are more than 80 similar courts statewide, some focused on drug addiction, some on mental health and others on veterans.