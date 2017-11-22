US Rep. DeGette says ex-congressman Filner tried to accost her in an elevator

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2017 file photo, U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., speaks during a news conference discussing women's health care, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Colorado Democrat says former U.S. Rep. Bob Filner tried to kiss her in an elevator when they served in Congress together. Filner, who later served as mayor of San Diego, denies the allegation. (AP Photo/Zach Gibson, File)

DENVER | U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette alleges that former California congressman Bob Filner tried to kiss her in an elevator while they were serving in Congress together.

The Colorado Democrat told MSNBC’s “MTP Daily” on Monday that Filner tried to pin her against the elevator’s door and kiss her, but she pushed him away.

DeGette spokeswoman Lynne Weil said Tuesday the incident happened in 2009 or 2010. She said DeGette did not file a complaint but told her chief of staff and husband about what happened at the time.

Filner denied the allegation, saying in an email: “It never happened.”

Filner, a Democrat, served in Congress from 1993 to 2012.

He resigned as San Diego mayor in 2013 amid sexual harassment allegations. He served three months of house arrest after pleading guilty in three cases — manhandling a woman at a fundraising event on March 6, 2013, kissing a woman without her consent at a “Meet the Mayor” event at City Hall, and grabbing a woman’s buttocks at a cleanup event.

DeGette said she’s concerned about people’s reluctance to identify sexual harassers in Congress because that allows them to continue the behavior.

“I was his colleague. He couldn’t take action against me and believe you me, I never got in an elevator with him again,” she told “MTP Daily” host Katy Tur. “What about the interns, was this happening with them too?”