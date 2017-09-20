Triceratops unearthed in Thornton, 80 percent of skull found

DENVER | The Denver Museum of Nature & Science has finished excavating the Thornton triceratops.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2fhDKmP ) that excavation of the pre-historic creature finished on Monday, and with about 80 percent of the skull and 15 percent of the skeleton being recovered, the triceratops is the most complete Cretaceous-period fossil to be discovered in Colorado.

Museum dinosaur curator Joe Sertich says the fossils will help his team understand what the Thornton area was like 66 million years ago.

The triceratops was first discovered on Aug. 29 when construction workers building the Public Safety Building for police and fire discovered a horn.

Some of the specimens have been put in the window of the museum’s paleontology lab for people to see as volunteers prepare the fossils.