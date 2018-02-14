Teacher cited for assaulting pupil over Pledge of Allegiance

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOULDER | Authorities say a Colorado middle school teacher under suspicion of assaulting a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance has been cited for child abuse and assault.

The Longmont Times-Call reports the Lafayette Police Department says Angevine Middle School teacher Karen Smith was processed and released Tuesday for one count each of child abuse and third-degree assault, both misdemeanor charges.

Multiple attempts to reach Smith for comment were unsuccessful.

The Boulder Valley School District says Smith has been on paid leave since Feb. 1, the date of the incident.

Smith is due in Boulder County Court at 8 a.m. Feb. 28.

Boulder Valley School District spokesman Randy Barber says the district will conduct its own investigation now that the police investigation has concluded.