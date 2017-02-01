Suspect in custody in shooting of contract Denver transit officer

DENVER | Police are asking their officers to be vigilant after a man walked up to a uniformed transit officer in downtown Denver Tuesday night, put a gun to his neck and shot him, killing the 56-year-old officer.

Regional Transportation District police chief John Tarbert talks to reporters early Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, near the scene where a contract transit security officer was shot and killed late Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Denver. Police have not released any details about the shooting, which took place by the city's main transit hub, Union Station. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) A makeshift memorial put up by Denver Police is affixed to a pole early Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, near the scene where a contract transit security officer was shot and killed late Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Denver. Police have not released any details about the shooting, which took place by the city's main transit hub, Union Station. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Police say two women were asking the unidentified armed officer with the Regional Transportation District for help with the light rail system when 37-year-old Joshua Cummings approached him from behind and shot him near Union Station, a transit hub. They say the women heard the gunman say “Do as I say” before firing.

Chief Robert White said investigators aren’t sure what motivated the shooting but because the officer was wearing a dark blue uniform similar to those worn by police, he warns officers to be careful.

It’s not clear if Cummings has a lawyer.