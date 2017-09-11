Suspect in car theft shot, injured by Denver officer

DENVER | A suspect in a Denver car theft was injured when he was shot after reportedly pointing a gun at a police officer.

Denver and Aurora police are investigating.

Police Lt. Matt Clark says the 19-year-old suspect was hit in the lower jaw and shoulder. He was treated at the hospital and arrested on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

The officer, who was placed on paid administrative leave, responded after a witness reported seeing someone steal a car.

Clark says the officer ordered the suspect out of the car. The suspect put the vehicle in reverse, but ran into a fence. Clark says the suspect was driving toward the officer and had raised a handgun when he was shot.