Stock Show in full swing, despite frigid Denver weather — PICTURE GALLERY

Bareback Riding event during a rodeo Jan. 12 at the 2018 National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
Bareback Riding event during a rodeo Jan. 12 at the 2018 National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
Calf Wrestling event during a rodeo Jan. 12 at the 2018 National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
Bareback Riding event during a rodeo Jan. 12 at the 2018 National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
Bareback Riding event during a rodeo Jan. 12 at the 2018 National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
Calf Wrestling event during a rodeo Jan. 12 at the 2018 National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
Bareback Riding event during a rodeo Jan. 12 at the 2018 National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
Bareback Riding event during a rodeo Jan. 12 at the 2018 National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
A Red Angus beef cow basks in the sun shining in his pen in the stockyards at the National Western Complex, Jan 9 during the 112th National Western Stock Show. Veronica L. Holyfield/Aurora Sentinel
A horse saddle rests in a pen at the National Western Complex, Jan 9 during the 112th National Western Stock Show. Veronica L. Holyfield/Aurora Sentinel
Two horses peek out from their pen at the National Western Complex, Jan 9 during the 112th National Western Stock Show. Veronica L. Holyfield/Aurora Sentinel
Shawn McWhorter, washes a Black Angus before showing it for auction at a later date, Jan. 9 at the 112th National Western Stock Show.Photo by Veronica L. Holyfield/Aurora Sentinel
A Black Angus beef cow peeks through his pen in the stockyards at the National Western Complex, Jan. 9 during the 112th National Western Stock Show. Veronica L. Holyfield/Aurora Sentinel
Ranch hands walk beef cattle from a pen in the stockyards at the National Western Complex, Jan. 9 during the 112th National Western Stock Show. Veronica L. Holyfield/Aurora Sentinel
Calvin Copeland shaves away any loose strands on his goat before taking it to auction, Jan. 9 at the 112th annual National Western Stock Show. Calvin has been competing in the stock show, with goats and cattle, for over 40 years. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
A Shetland Pony stands outside of it's pen in the National Western Complex Education building, Jan. 9 during the 112th annual National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
Everett Merritt, of Brighton, CO, ropes a calf during competition Jan. 9 during the 112th annual National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
Beef cattle line up to get washed in their pen at the National Western Complex Stock yards Jan. 9 during the 112th annual National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
Ranchers from Kearns Cattle Company in Rushville, NE drive their Simmental Catlle to an open ring at the National Western Complex Stock yards to let out some energy, Jan. 9 during the 112th annual National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
A Red Angus beef cow slips its head between the rails of her pen to get a mouthful of hay at the National Western Complex Stock yards, Jan. 9 during the 112th annual National Western Stock Show.Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
Brooke Vincent, from Circle, MT, waits to wash her Black Angus beef cow, at the National Western Complex Stock yards, before sending it to auction, Jan. 9 during the 112th annual National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
Bob Schroth shears a sheep in the Education Building for attendees of the 112th National Western Stock Show Bob has been shearing sheep at the Stock Show for 10 years and has been shearing sheep as a profession for over 30 years. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
Ranchers from the Kearns Cattle Company in Rushville, NE, exercise their Simmental Cattle in an open ring at the National Western Complex Stock yards, Jan. 9 during the 112th annual National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
A Red Angus beef cow gets a drink of water in his pen at the National Western Complex Stock yards, Jan. 9 during the 112th annual National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
DENVER | The National Western Stock Show is in full swing, despite frigid temperatures and blowing snow in the Denver area.
The Denver Post reports the annual event, which kicked off Jan. 6, attracted 106,546 people during the first two days. That’s nearly 7 percent higher than the record set two years ago.
Stock Show President Paul Andrew says he is “thrilled” with the number of people who have come out so far. The first show opened in 1906 and ran for six days, drawing about 15,000 people.
On Monday, visitors braved snowy weather, icy sidewalks and temperatures in the teens.
This year’s show runs through Jan. 21.
___
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com