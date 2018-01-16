Stock Show in full swing, despite frigid Denver weather — PICTURE GALLERY

Bareback Riding event during a rodeo Jan. 12 at the 2018 National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

Bareback Riding event during a rodeo Jan. 12 at the 2018 National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

Calf Wrestling event during a rodeo Jan. 12 at the 2018 National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

Bareback Riding event during a rodeo Jan. 12 at the 2018 National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

Bareback Riding event during a rodeo Jan. 12 at the 2018 National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

Calf Wrestling event during a rodeo Jan. 12 at the 2018 National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

Bareback Riding event during a rodeo Jan. 12 at the 2018 National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

Bareback Riding event during a rodeo Jan. 12 at the 2018 National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

A Red Angus beef cow basks in the sun shining in his pen in the stockyards at the National Western Complex, Jan 9 during the 112th National Western Stock Show. Veronica L. Holyfield/Aurora Sentinel

A horse saddle rests in a pen at the National Western Complex, Jan 9 during the 112th National Western Stock Show. Veronica L. Holyfield/Aurora Sentinel

Two horses peek out from their pen at the National Western Complex, Jan 9 during the 112th National Western Stock Show. Veronica L. Holyfield/Aurora Sentinel

Shawn McWhorter, washes a Black Angus before showing it for auction at a later date, Jan. 9 at the 112th National Western Stock Show.Photo by Veronica L. Holyfield/Aurora Sentinel

A Black Angus beef cow peeks through his pen in the stockyards at the National Western Complex, Jan. 9 during the 112th National Western Stock Show. Veronica L. Holyfield/Aurora Sentinel

Ranch hands walk beef cattle from a pen in the stockyards at the National Western Complex, Jan. 9 during the 112th National Western Stock Show. Veronica L. Holyfield/Aurora Sentinel

Calvin Copeland shaves away any loose strands on his goat before taking it to auction, Jan. 9 at the 112th annual National Western Stock Show. Calvin has been competing in the stock show, with goats and cattle, for over 40 years. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

A Shetland Pony stands outside of it's pen in the National Western Complex Education building, Jan. 9 during the 112th annual National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

Everett Merritt, of Brighton, CO, ropes a calf during competition Jan. 9 during the 112th annual National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

Beef cattle line up to get washed in their pen at the National Western Complex Stock yards Jan. 9 during the 112th annual National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

Ranchers from Kearns Cattle Company in Rushville, NE drive their Simmental Catlle to an open ring at the National Western Complex Stock yards to let out some energy, Jan. 9 during the 112th annual National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

A Red Angus beef cow slips its head between the rails of her pen to get a mouthful of hay at the National Western Complex Stock yards, Jan. 9 during the 112th annual National Western Stock Show.Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

Brooke Vincent, from Circle, MT, waits to wash her Black Angus beef cow, at the National Western Complex Stock yards, before sending it to auction, Jan. 9 during the 112th annual National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

Bob Schroth shears a sheep in the Education Building for attendees of the 112th National Western Stock Show Bob has been shearing sheep at the Stock Show for 10 years and has been shearing sheep as a profession for over 30 years. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

Ranchers from the Kearns Cattle Company in Rushville, NE, exercise their Simmental Cattle in an open ring at the National Western Complex Stock yards, Jan. 9 during the 112th annual National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel