State orders cremation company to close its doors

DENVER | The state of Colorado has ordered a cremation company to cease and desist.

KCNC-TV reports (http://cbsloc.al/2s8dUa0 ) the Colorado Office of Funeral Home and Crematory Registration suspended the registration of Heritage Crematory Services on Tuesday, saying the company “is guilty of multiple deliberate and willful violations of the Mortuary Science Code.”

A state investigation concluded, as did an investigation by the television station, that Heritage Cremation is a marketing website that subcontracts cremation services out to local communities. The state also found Heritage’s Colorado Springs office has no personnel, equipment or goods at its registered business address.

Owners of the company never responded to KCNC-TV’s requests for information and comment.

The Better Business Bureau gives Heritage a “D-” grade, saying there were 10 complaints against the company in a 12-month period.