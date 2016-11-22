Slavery reference to stay in Colorado Constitution

DENVER | A spokeswoman for the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office says a ballot measure aimed at eliminating an archaic reference to slavery in the state Constitution is headed for defeat.

Lynn Bartels tells The Denver Post there aren’t enough uncounted votes to change the outcome of Amendment T, which would have eliminated an 1876 reference that reads: “There shall never be in this state either slavery or involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime.”

Although the latest election results show a margin of fewer than 16,000 votes out of 2.57 million cast, supporters on Monday acknowledged defeat and pledged to reintroduce the measure.

The measure attracted wide bipartisan support and no organized opposition, but supporters believe it was defeated because of confusing ballot language.

