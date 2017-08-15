Sen. Gardner gets an earful during town hall meeting in Greeley

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

GREELEY | A smiling Republican Sen. Cory Gardner took barbs and shouts in a series of town hall meetings in Colorado Tuesday.

Hundreds of angry voters greeted the GOP senator in the northern Colorado town of Greely. Gardner said he invited disagreements, but at times he was unable to speak above shouted obscenities from the crowd.

Gardner started his Greeley meeting by insulting racist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. Gardner said the racists should “go back into their cave.”

But the town hall meeting turned nasty very quickly.

Voters asked Gardner to defend a long list of decisions by President Donald Trump, from withdrawing from the Paris climate accord to appointing a school-choice supporter as secretary of education.

Gardner emphasized his independence from the president and said the health care debate will resume.

Gardner was slated to conduct another town hall event in Lakewood this afternoon.