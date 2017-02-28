Rock thrown through window at Aurora mosque

ARAPAHOE COUNTY | Authorities are investigating after someone threw a rock through a window at an Aurora mosque.

The incident was captured on surveillance video at the main Colorado Muslim Society mosque on Parker Road near Havana Street early Sunday morning.

Julie Brooks, a spokeswoman for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, says the man looked inside the building as if he was looking for someone before throwing the rock at around 1 a.m. Then the video shows him playing with his cell phone and fiddling with the lock box on the door before walking around as if he was looking for someone or expecting someone.

Brooks says he didn’t appear to try to get inside the building. He walked off seven minutes after throwing the rock.