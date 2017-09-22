Record high temperature of 92 hits Aurora-Denver — cooler weather coming

DENVER | Denver’s high temperature on Thursday climbed to 92 degrees Fahrenheit, setting a record for the city’s hottest Sept. 21.

The Denver Post reports the record high surpassed 2015’s day of 89 degrees — but the heat is expected to taper this weekend.

The forecast for Friday is 83 degrees and the weekend is predicted to be cooler still, with a high of about 66 degrees on Saturday and 57 degrees on Sunday.

The chance for precipitation in Denver on Saturday is 60 percent, with a 30 percent chance on Sunday.