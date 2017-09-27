Probe into 2013 CU Boulder sex assault ends without sanction

BOULDER | Campus officials say the U.S. Department of Education has closed its years-long Title IX investigation of the University of Colorado’s handling of a 2013 sexual misconduct case without sanctioning the school.

The Daily Camera reports (http://bit.ly/2xJXSFk ) the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights sent a letter to university Chancellor Phil DiStefano Monday night, stating that there were “no adverse findings.”

Representatives of the Office for Civil Rights could not be reached for comment.

University officials said the letter detailed “sweeping policy and program changes” that the university began implementing during the investigation as a reason for its decision.

The investigation originated in 2013 when a former student filed a grievance accusing the university of violating her rights in its handling of her sexual assault.