Police say 2-year-old boy was left alone in freezing car in Thornton

THORNTON | Authorities are trying to determine why a 2-year-old boy was left in a car in subfreezing temperatures in Thornton early Saturday that left the child with serious injuries.

Thornton police say the boy was hospitalized with hypothermia and frostbite. The mother was arrested for investigation of felony child abuse.

Police say they were looking for a car involved in a possible accident early Saturday. They found the car covered with snow, and the boy was inside.

Police say they don’t know how long the child was left alone and they say they don’t know why the mother was not with her child.