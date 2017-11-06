Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Parker

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | Colorado officials have released the name of the man who police say fired a gun at three officers before he was shot and killed.

Police say 35-year-old Michael Wayne Marin of Montrose was taken to a hospital, where he died following the Saturday shooting at an apartment complex in Parker, a town on the outskirts of Denver.

He was a father of two.

Officials say no officers or residents were harmed in the incident.

Parker police spokesman Josh Hans says officers were responding to a report of a suspicious man knocking on doors at the apartment complex.

According to Hans, Marin exchanged gunfire with three officers after he was located.

The three officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.