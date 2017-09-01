Police: Commerce City woman, one-year-old son taken at gunpoint

COMMERCE CITY | Adams County police are continuing to search for a woman and her one-year-old son who authorities say were taken at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend.

Adams County Sheriff Senior Deputy Amanda Overton says police believe 22-year-old Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez used a gun to force 26-year-old Samantha Adams and her one-year-old son, Zahid, from their Commerce City home into a car around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police found the gray Honda in Pueblo late Thursday afternoon but it was empty. Overton says officers are going to nearby homes and businesses hoping to get information.

Overton said Samantha Adams has tattoos of a cancer survivor ribbon and a butterfly on her right wrist. Police believe the one-year-old boy was wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts.

Overton says police presume Venzor-Gonzalez still has a weapon.