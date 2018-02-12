POLICE CHIEF METZ: Man shot dead by Aurora cop Saturday pulled a gun on officers during traffic stop

Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz talks to reporters about the officer-involved shooting death of a man the previous Saturday. PHOTOS BY PHILIP POSTON Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz talks to reporters about the officer-involved shooting death of a man the previous Saturday. PHOTOS BY PHILIP POSTON Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz talks to reporters about the officer-involved shooting death of a man the previous Saturday. PHOTOS BY PHILIP POSTON Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz talks to reporters about the officer-involved shooting death of a man the previous Saturday. PHOTOS BY PHILIP POSTON

AURORA |A man shot and killed by an Aurora police officer Saturday night was armed with a semiautomatic hand gun and had pointed it at other motorists the night before, police said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was shot Saturday night after a traffic stop near Smoky Hill Road and South Mobile Way.

Chief Nick Metz said he has seen body camera footage of the shooting and while it remains under investigation, at this early phase he believes the officers acted appropriately.

During a press conference Monday evening, Aurora police Sgt. Matt Fyles, who oversees the department’s Major Crime/Homicide Unit, said a woman called police Friday night and told them a man had pointed a gun at her and her husband when they were in their car near East Mississippi Avenue and Interstate 225. The man then followed the couple a short distance, Fyles said.

Two officers took the couple’s report but were unable to find the vehicle that night, he said.

Metz described Friday’s incident as “road rage.”

The next night, the same officers were on patrol when they spotted a vehicle matching the description.

When the officers pulled the vehicle over, the driver — described only as a white man with a prior arrest record — got out of his vehicle and approached the officers.

The officers ordered the man to stop, but the refused and went back to his car.

One of the officers grabbed the man at which point he pulled out a pistol, Fyles said. The officer drew his gun and shot the man.

The man was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

How many times the officer fired his weapon and whether the man killed fired any shots remains under investigation, Fyles said.

The officer who shot the man is a 5-year veteran of the department, Metz said, and has no discipline histories. The officer, whose name was not released, is 33 years old and has not been involved in any prior shootings, Metz said. The officer trains new officers and has an “excellent reputation,” he said.

Metz said the case will be forwarded to the Arapahoe County district attorney’s office after Aurora and Denver officers investigate.