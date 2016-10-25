Person injured after fall of 30 to 50 feet at Denver stadium

DENVER | Authorities say a football fan leaving the Broncos game Monday night suffered serious injuries after the person fell 30 to 50 feet at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, KDVR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2dRuX7A).

A Denver Fire Department spokesman says the fall happened about 9:44 p.m., and emergency personnel responded to a call for help from the area of Gate 5, the Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2eN714g).

The spokesman did not know the distance the person fell. The person was taken to Denver Health Medical Center with serious injuries, the Post says.

Authorities, who are continuing to investigate, did not have any more details on the person such as age or gender.