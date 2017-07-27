No opposition from Trump as Obama drilling rules contested — Denver courtroom hears arguments today

DENVER | A lawsuit contesting new rules for hydraulic fracturing on federal land will get its day in court even though President Donald Trump’s administration doesn’t intend to implement them.

Arguments will take place Thursday before the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver.

The rules would regulate fracking, the process of cracking open underground oil and gas deposits with pressurized water, sand and chemicals.

Environmentalists say the rules would protect land and water. Two industry groups, an American Indian tribe and the states of Colorado, North Dakota, Utah and Wyoming say the rules developed under President Barack Obama duplicate state regulations and would cost jobs.

Government attorneys say the rule doesn’t reflect Trump administration priorities but they want the case argued anyway while the administration writes new rules.