‘Multiple skirmishes’ inside Aurora mall prompt cops to close, evacuate it Monday evening; 5 arrested

AURORA | Five juveniles were arrested Monday evening after mayhem broke out at the Town Center of Aurora Mall, prompting police to close and evacuate the mall after a a bevy of fights broke out inside and outside of the mall.

Police said that as many as 500 people were involved in “multiple skirmishes,” that broke out about 4:30 p.m. There were no reported injuries, and police said they saw no evidence that any weapons were involved.

Investigators said the fights were threatened on social media earlier in the day and when they materialized, reinforcements were called in to clear the mall.

Aurora Police told Denver area media that it appeared a rash of similar skirmishes at malls across the country — including one in Aurora, Ill., which caused some confusion — were unrelated to the Aurora, Colorado melee.

Police said the incident started with a fight in the food court. An Aurora officer working security at the mall tried to arrest one person involved in that fight and was surrounded by a large and unruly crowd, police said.

The officer called for help and about 50 officers, including some from Denver and Arapahoe County, arrived to assist.

During the chaos more fights happened in the parking lot of a nearby theater and bus stop, police said.

Police told parents and family members at about 5:30 p.m. to come and get their children or others, closing and evacuating the mall.

Aurora police tackling and dragging teen age kids, no bigger than 120 pounds and using excessive force on these children. Stop the police pic.twitter.com/edKCur5k7Y — Lala Muniz (@LalaMuniz4) December 27, 2016

A witness video posted to Twitter depicts police rounding up and detaining screaming and yelling teenagers or young adults.

Some witnesses said police appeared to be heavy handed with detaining and arresting people involved or just nearby the skirmishes.

Police said no one is being allowed back inside the mall Monday night, and those not in the area to pick up people are asked to stay away to help alleviate road congestion.

The mall’s official twitter page confirmed the closing around 6:30 p.m. and said the mall will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

In August, a man was shot in the mall parking lot, in what police said was an isolated incident. A shooting in the same parking lot in March left a 25-year-old man wounded. Sabadu Colbert-Evans, 25, was arrested in connection with that case and later charged with second-degree attempted murder.

A 19-year-old woman was shot inside the mall in 2005 while attempting to break up a fight. For years, the mall and struggled off and on with allegations that it was frequented by gangs, and that it subsequently harassed black patrons, making it a target for local activists and periodic protests.

A Denver TV station recorded a mall employee in 2004 saying that the mall was being remodeled in order to bring in more white customers and fewer young black ones. Mall owners denied the employee’s claim and fired him.